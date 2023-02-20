FORT WORTH – A team from Parker County 4-H comprised of members Carter, Emma and Klara Belshan, eighth, sixth and fourth grade students respectively, won Champion Team in the Junior Division in the Junior Ag Robotics Challenge at the 126th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The self-chosen nickname for their team was Super Siblings.
The ever-changing world of technology presents opportunities for youth to help solve challenges faced by production agriculture and the food industry. Some of today’s brightest young minds compete in the competition presented by Lockheed Martin, cultivating the skills important for both scholarship awards and for promising career opportunities. The junior division of competition is for students at least age 8 and in third grade through eighth grade. The senior division is for ninth through 12th grade students who are 19 years old and younger.
Forty teams of 4-H and FFA members competed in the two divisions of competition this year and $20,000 in scholarships were awarded to members of the top three senior teams. Each team competed in two preliminary matches, then the top five teams in each age division advanced to the finals. The finals feature two additional matches, and total scores are based on each team’s preliminary total plus their scores from the two final matches.
“I encourage anyone who wants to be inspired by our youth to observe some of the Show’s Ag Robotics teams in action,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “The technological and problem-solving skills these students display is impressive.”
The 126th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ended February 4 with more than 1.2 million visitors coming through its gates throughout the 23-day run that began January 13. A total of $1.2 million was awarded during the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament, while a new record of $7.3 million in sales was set during the Show’s Junior Sale of Champions, including the record high of $440,000 for the Grand Champion Steer shown by Randall County 4-H member Sadie Wempler of Canyon.
