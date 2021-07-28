WEATHERFORD — An Illinois woman wanted in connection with the abduction of three children was located by Weatherford police at a local motel Tuesday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., a Weatherford police corporal was driving through the Rodeway Inn in Weatherford, when he received a hit from his license plate reader for a wanted 37-year-old woman, Casandra Carter, according to a press release. The FBI called Weatherford PD communications and provided information about the suspect and circumstances surrounding the case.
According to the FBI, Carter was wanted for aggravated family battery in Illinois and was sought in connection with the kidnapping/abduction of three children with the intent to flee the country. The kidnapping involved the unlawful removal of the children from foster care with Illinois Child Services.
Carter and an adult male were found with the children at the hotel, where Carter was arrested for the outstanding warrant and later transported to the Parker County Jail without incident.
The male was later released, and it is believed he is not involved in the incident, according to WPD. Officers transported the three children to the Weatherford Police Department, where Parker County Responding to Every Assault and Crisis Team assisted with their care until Child Protective Services arrived. The children appeared to be in good health.
Details of the incident that occurred in Illinois are unknown at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.