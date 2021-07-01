A suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement agencies, including the Parker County Sheriff's Office, on a pursuit that ended with the suspect barricading himself in Tarrant County.
Lake Worth police, who assisted PCSO, confirmed the suspect was safely taken into custody as of 2 p.m.
The PCSO had attempted to stop a vehicle in Springtown for high speed and driving recklessly.
The vehicle led police into the Westworth Village area, where the suspect then barricaded himself.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
