A man wanted out of Parker County for a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Troopers.
Parker County Sheriff’s investigators believe Timothy Richard Cisar, 35, fled the state and evaded law enforcement for more than a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Cisar will be extradited to Texas.
“State and national databases are a huge part of the information sharing philosophy which modern law enforcement agencies utilize today,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. “Each year, these databases assist us in taking thousands of criminals off the streets, thus preventing an untold number of additional crimes. We would like to thank Pennsylvania State Police for their assistance.”
