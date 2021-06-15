SPRINGTOWN — Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and patrol deputies executed a search warrant Monday stemming from a Fentanyl overdose case in April.
The search warrant was executed at a residence in the 200 block of Spring Valley Court in Springtown, where the overdose occurred.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s investigators discovered a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine inside the home along with multiple digital scales, commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Sheriff’s investigators seized a total of 12.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine from the residence along with 16 pills that resembled “Percocet.” Often times these pills are counterfeit and contain various levels of Fentanyl in them. In addition, 30 milliliters of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Xanax and other illegal pills were also seized from the residence.
The search warrant also resulted in the arrests of Deborah Denise Gannon, 51, and Matthew Dean Gannon, 25.
Both Deborah and Matthew Gannon were charged with delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one.
Their bonds were set at $20,000 each. As of Tuesday, both individuals remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail.
Authier said the case is currently under active investigation and additional charges are pending. The cases will be filed with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office, seeking prosecution.
