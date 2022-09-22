Two individuals have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a northwest Parker County residence.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting and located a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile’s 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals by air ambulance.
Sheriff’s investigators said the juvenile is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and later shot herself. A handgun was located lying underneath the juvenile suspect.
Sheriff’s CID members discovered during their investigation that the juvenile suspect had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin, TX, regarding the murder plot. The other juvenile female had also planned to murder her father, but did not go through with the plan. The pair had then planned for the Weatherford juvenile to drive to Lufkin, pick up the second juvenile suspect and run away together to Georgia. Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident. Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have charged the Lufkin juvenile with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.
The sheriff’s office does not identify juvenile suspects and is not releasing adults’ names in order to protect their identities.
“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, adding that the case is in its early stages and under active investigation.
