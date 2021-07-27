Two suspects have been identified in connection with the theft of a motorhome valued at $150,000 on July 10 off State Highway 377 at the Wabash RV & Boat Storage facility.
A Crime Stoppers anonymous tip led Parker County Sheriff's investigators to identify one of the suspects as James Dean Crow, 38, of Azle. Tarrant County Regional Auto Theft Task Force identified the second suspect as and Joshua Lee Allen, 26, of Fort Worth. Dallas Police investigators recovered the stolen motorhome July 17, in the business district in Dallas.
Parker County Sheriff’s investigators obtained security footage capturing two male suspects and the suspect’s vehicle taking the recreational vehicle.
Both suspects were observed on the security footage entering the storage facility in a gray/silver Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 extended cab, leaving about 40 minutes later with the stolen motor home.
Sheriff Russ Authier said a previous press release seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects generated numerous tips and leads. In addition to theft charges out of Parker County, Joshua Lee Allen has additional outstanding warrants for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, obstructing a police officer with Benbrook Police Department, criminal mischief from Burleson Police Department and theft of property out of Hood County.
Authier said anyone who knows the location of James Dean Crow and/or Joshua Lee Allen is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, tip411 or Parker County Crime Stoppers. You can submit tips anonymously to tip411 by logging into www.parkercountysheriff.net or through the tip411 App.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. You may remain anonymous when submitting information to tip411 or Crime Stoppers.
Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward. Submit tips online by logging onto www.pccs.tips or at http://www.parkercountycrimestoppers.com.
You may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers through the P3Tips App or by calling (817) 599-5555.
