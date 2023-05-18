The Tarrant Area Food Bank, reeling in a “perfect storm” that has caused their distribution center to only be stocked at half capacity, will receive some relief Thursday.
The ProSource Charity Shoot Out, held March 31 at Defender Outdoors Clay Sports Ranch, is set to present a check to the food bank of nearly $150,000 for some immediate relief towards food purchasing.
In its second year benefiting the Tarrant Area Food Bank, ProSource Charity Shoot Out saw its giving up significantly from 2022 when they raised $85,000, but this year’s check presentation will be even more special, as they are set to hand off the check at the point of most need, in the warehouse shelves at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Tarrant Area Food Bank Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth.
