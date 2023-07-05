PARKER COUNTY — Tarrant Area Food Bank West is gearing up for its second annual Peaches in the Warehouse fundraiser, set for 5:30-7 p.m. Friday.
As part of Peach Week leading up to Saturday's Parker County Peach Festival, Peaches in the Warehouse is a fundraiser that combines the celebration of peaches with fighting hunger and the mission of TAFB West. Guests will go on a self-guided, progressive food experience through the food bank to learn more about the need in the community, the role TAFB West plays and how they can be part of fighting hunger. There will be a total of four stations, each with a unique dish served with Parker County peaches as the integral ingredient. Food bank representatives will be available at each station to share more about the special program or need TAFB has.
The Volunteer Center will have tables and refreshments set up, including a signature peach cocktail, with five packages available for raffle.
Tickets are still on sale at www.tafb.org/events, at $30 each or two for $50.
Station sponsors include Brookshire's (Mission Market), Tri-County Electric (Mission Market), Parker County Hospital District (R.E.D. Bus) and Paschall Insurance (TAFB West Gardens).
TAFB West, which distributes food to seven surrounding counties, has seen a decline in store and government donations, making it difficult to maintain the necessary inventory on its shelves. Events like Peaches in the Warehouse help generate financial support. For information on how to donate, visit www.tafb.org/donate.
Tarrant Area Food West is located at 112 Winners Circle, Weatherford.
