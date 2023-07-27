WEATHERFORD — The first opportunity to call for a county-wide transportation bond proposition in November is less than a month away, Parker County commissioners were told Monday.
With its next regular session scheduled for Aug. 14, commissioners ultimately have until Aug. 21 as the last day to call.
Talks to fix the county's transportation issues have been ongoing for many months, as the areas continues to reel from an influx of newcomers — more than 34 percent from 2010 to 2022.
"We're currently ranked No. 6 in the U.S. as fastest-growing counties," Freese & Nichols engineer Chris Bosco said. "We're averaging almost five percent a year, with an estimated 22 people moving in every day."
In recent months, Bosco met with commissioners and other entities to go over priority projects in each precinct.
Of the list, 12 are identified as safety improvements, 11 as new road extensions, eight for capacity widening and four frontage roads and/or ramps.
Some of the key projects extending Hutcheson Road in Springtown, adding to the intersection at Poolville Cut Off Road and W. Highway 199, adding another two lanes to the East Loop from U.S. 180 to Interstate 20 and the widening of Farm-to-Market Road 1187 in two segments in East Parker County.
"Fifteen of these projects are in the county, 12 are within a city limit and there are eight that are on-system with TxDOT, though the county has taken the lead to improve those," Bosco said.
A proposed 2023 bond would include $25 million allocated for partnerships with TxDOT or the council of governments.
"In the last two bond programs, these are projects where the county advances engineering right-of-way, gets the project ready and TxDOT and COG take on building and funding that construction," Bosco said. "That would include completing the frontage road system from Dennis to Ric Williamson, getting ramps improved in that corridor and the segment of I-20 from Ric Williamson to Bowie. The areas where there's two-way frontage roads, we would go to one area to improve safety and provide full access.
"They also have ramps intended to provide access directly to the high school without having to exit Main Street."
County residents last passed a transportation bond in 2016, with $56.6 million for the East Loop and another $19.6 million for various county projects.
In 2008, voters passed an $80 million bond package targeting Weatherford’s western loop, a similar loop in Springtown and improvements on Aledo’s FM 1187.
