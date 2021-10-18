Dr. Joshua Tarbay has announced his intentions to file for the newly redrawn and adopted Texas House Seat District 60.
"With six years of experience on the Weatherford ISD school board, as both a member and vice president, I have developed a strong understanding of the business practices of independent school districts," Tarbay said in a press release over the weekend. "As a tenured professor, who just so happens to be a staunch Republican, I have a profound understanding of what’s right and what’s wrong with our higher education systems."
Tarbay said his experience as a founder and former owner of the Parker County Brewing Company have helped him understand the hurdles of small business owners today, and that his time on the Weatherford planning and zoning board have also helped him develop a broader understanding of growth and development.
"With a doctorate in leadership and experience in administration, I understand the role of processes, committees, and sub-committees," he said. "As an original member of the (then) Parker County Tea Party, I can also say that I’ve been active in this fight since 2008, waiving my first sign in opposition to big government over a decade ago."
Tarbay said his focus will be on securing the border, protecting citizens and ensuring the state is equipped for what lies ahead if elected to the 87th legislature.
"I promise to always do what is right, never forgetting that what is popular is not always right, and what is right, is not always popular," he said. "As a proud, strong, and faith-filled conservative, I also promise to represent those in House-District 60 with professionalism, honor, and integrity."
Tarbay would be up against incumbent Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, who announced his reelection campaign in June.
