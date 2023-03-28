The 14th annual Taste of Parker County is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at Weatherford’s Heritage Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This food-tasting fundraiser benefits the Weatherford College Foundation.
More than 20 vendors, including local restaurants, caterers, bakeries, coffee shops and breweries, will offer sample-sized tastings of their most popular offerings in an “all-you-can-eat” format.
“It’s a chance to try some items that you haven’t tried before, and the vendors always impress,” said Jaci Edwards, event organizer for the WC Foundation. “We have awards in a number of categories, and the vendors are motivated to win!”
Individual tickets are $40 through April 19 and $45 on April 20.
As of press time, this year’s vendors include Aaron’s Catering, Antebellum Ale House, Back Home Bakery, Beckoning Events, Ben E. Keith Beverages, Cafe Yvonne by Salt Horse Culinary, Caitlyn's Catering, Chicken Express, CookseysCupcakes, Danibelle's Lebanese Cuisine LLC, Edgewise Eight Brewing, Firefly Grilling Co., Flavor on 51, Great Harvest Weatherford, Grove Brewing Co., LLC, HTeaO, Ironworks Coffee, Major Perk Coffee, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, Sweet Emilia's, Tailgaters BBQ and Yesterday's Sandwich Shop. Other vendors have expressed interest as well.
In addition, musicians from the WC Jazz Studies Department will provide live music on two stages.
The event is made possible by the support of the following sponsors: Gilchrist Automotive, H-E-B, Mike’s Westside Rental, First Bank Texas, the Parker County Hospital District and Plains Capital Bank.
Tickets are available online at wc.edu/taste. For more information, contact Edwards at jedwards@wc.edu or 817-598-6272.
