Flavor on 51 nabbed several awards from the Taste of Parker County in early April, including Judges’ Favorite Overall and Best Overall.

The Weatherford College Foundation welcomed nearly 700 attendees to last week’s 13th annual Taste of Parker County held at Heritage Park.

“This fun, community event continues to positively impact Weatherford College students with proceeds being contributed towards scholarships and other support for the college,” said Jaci Edwards, senior advancement specialist and Taste of Parker County organizer. “We are so grateful for all our sponsors that have helped make this event possible.”

Event attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite eats and drinks and the results are in. Winners of this year’s Taste of Parker County are:

Best Appetizer

1st Place: Caitlyn’s Catering – Cheese ball spread

2nd Place: Flavor on 51 – Jalapeño popper

3rd Place: Antebellum Ale House – Flatbread pizza

Honorable Mentions: Tailgaters BBQ, Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop and Weatherford College Food Services

Best Side Dish

1st Place: Weatherford College Food Services – Brisket mac and cheese

2nd Place: Tailgaters BBQ – Brisket mac and cheese

3rd Place: Flavor on 51 — Elote

Honorable Mentions: For the Love of Food – LYLH, LLC, Great Harvest Weatherford, and Firefly Grilling Co.

Best Entrée

1st Place: Tailgaters BBQ – Brisket

2nd Place: Firefly Grilling Co. – Wagyu beef taco

3rd Place: Antebellum Ale House – Margherita Pizza

Honorable Mentions: Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop and For the Love of Food – LYLH, LLC

Best Dessert

1st Place: Back Home Bakery – Tres leches cake

2nd Place: Nothing Bundt Cakes – Red velvet cake

3rd Place: Weatherford College Food Services – Oreo bourbon bread pudding

Honorable Mention: Flavor on 51

Best Beverage

1st Place: Edgewise Eight Brewing – Sancho Mexican Lager

2nd Place: Bourbon n Branch Brewing Co. – Black Pearl

3rd Place: HTeaO – Sweet chai tea

Honorable Mentions: Beckoning Events, Major Perk Coffee, and I Do Events — Bartending & Staffing

Most Unique Dish

1st Place: For the Love of Food — LYLH, LLC – Tuscan spaghetti squash

2nd Place: Weatherford College Food Services – Oreo bourbon bread pudding

3rd Place: Flavor on 51 – Peach cobbler egg roll

Honorable Mentions: Firefly Grilling Co., Tailgaters BBQ, and Danibelle’s Lebanese Cuisine LLC

Best Healthy Choice

1st Place: For the Love of Food — LYLH, LLC – Salmon cucumber bites

2nd Place: Caitlyn’s Catering – Fruit

3rd Place: Danibelle’s Lebanese Cuisine LLC – Artichoke dip

Best Décor

1st Place: Antebellum Ale House

2nd Place: Back Home Bakery

3rd Place: Grove Brewing Co., LLC

Honorable Mentions: For the Love of Food – LYLH, LLC and I Do Events — Bartending & Staffing

Best “Mom & Pop”

1st Place: Flavor on 51

2nd Place: Caitlyn’s Catering

3rd Place: Back Home Bakery

Honorable Mentions: Café Yvonne by Salt Horse Culinary, Major Perk Coffee, and I Do Events — Bartending & Staffing

Most Hospitable

1st Place: Caitlyn’s Catering

2nd Place: Edgewise Eight Brewing

3rd Place: Flavor on 51

Honorable Mentions: Chicken Express, Ben E. Keith Beverages, and Major Perk Coffee

Best Overall

1st Place: Flavor on 51

2nd Place: Caitlyn’s Catering

3rd Place: Back Home Bakery

Judges’ Favorite Entrée

1st Place: Firefly Grilling Co. – Tacos

2nd Place: Flavor on 51 – Sliders

3rd Place: Tailgaters BBQ – Beef tips

Judges’ Favorite Dessert

1st Place: Back Home Bakery – Churro muffins

2nd Place: Sweet Emilia’s – Popcorn

3rd Place: Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop – Cinnamon rolls

Judges’ Favorite Overall

Flavor on 51

