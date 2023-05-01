The Weatherford College Foundation welcomed nearly 700 attendees to last week’s 13th annual Taste of Parker County held at Heritage Park.
“This fun, community event continues to positively impact Weatherford College students with proceeds being contributed towards scholarships and other support for the college,” said Jaci Edwards, senior advancement specialist and Taste of Parker County organizer. “We are so grateful for all our sponsors that have helped make this event possible.”
Event attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite eats and drinks and the results are in. Winners of this year’s Taste of Parker County are:
Best Appetizer
1st Place: Caitlyn’s Catering – Cheese ball spread
2nd Place: Flavor on 51 – Jalapeño popper
3rd Place: Antebellum Ale House – Flatbread pizza
Honorable Mentions: Tailgaters BBQ, Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop and Weatherford College Food Services
Best Side Dish
1st Place: Weatherford College Food Services – Brisket mac and cheese
2nd Place: Tailgaters BBQ – Brisket mac and cheese
3rd Place: Flavor on 51 — Elote
Honorable Mentions: For the Love of Food – LYLH, LLC, Great Harvest Weatherford, and Firefly Grilling Co.
Best Entrée
1st Place: Tailgaters BBQ – Brisket
2nd Place: Firefly Grilling Co. – Wagyu beef taco
3rd Place: Antebellum Ale House – Margherita Pizza
Honorable Mentions: Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop and For the Love of Food – LYLH, LLC
Best Dessert
1st Place: Back Home Bakery – Tres leches cake
2nd Place: Nothing Bundt Cakes – Red velvet cake
3rd Place: Weatherford College Food Services – Oreo bourbon bread pudding
Honorable Mention: Flavor on 51
Best Beverage
1st Place: Edgewise Eight Brewing – Sancho Mexican Lager
2nd Place: Bourbon n Branch Brewing Co. – Black Pearl
3rd Place: HTeaO – Sweet chai tea
Honorable Mentions: Beckoning Events, Major Perk Coffee, and I Do Events — Bartending & Staffing
Most Unique Dish
1st Place: For the Love of Food — LYLH, LLC – Tuscan spaghetti squash
2nd Place: Weatherford College Food Services – Oreo bourbon bread pudding
3rd Place: Flavor on 51 – Peach cobbler egg roll
Honorable Mentions: Firefly Grilling Co., Tailgaters BBQ, and Danibelle’s Lebanese Cuisine LLC
Best Healthy Choice
1st Place: For the Love of Food — LYLH, LLC – Salmon cucumber bites
2nd Place: Caitlyn’s Catering – Fruit
3rd Place: Danibelle’s Lebanese Cuisine LLC – Artichoke dip
Best Décor
1st Place: Antebellum Ale House
2nd Place: Back Home Bakery
3rd Place: Grove Brewing Co., LLC
Honorable Mentions: For the Love of Food – LYLH, LLC and I Do Events — Bartending & Staffing
Best “Mom & Pop”
1st Place: Flavor on 51
2nd Place: Caitlyn’s Catering
3rd Place: Back Home Bakery
Honorable Mentions: Café Yvonne by Salt Horse Culinary, Major Perk Coffee, and I Do Events — Bartending & Staffing
Most Hospitable
1st Place: Caitlyn’s Catering
2nd Place: Edgewise Eight Brewing
3rd Place: Flavor on 51
Honorable Mentions: Chicken Express, Ben E. Keith Beverages, and Major Perk Coffee
Best Overall
1st Place: Flavor on 51
2nd Place: Caitlyn’s Catering
3rd Place: Back Home Bakery
Judges’ Favorite Entrée
1st Place: Firefly Grilling Co. – Tacos
2nd Place: Flavor on 51 – Sliders
3rd Place: Tailgaters BBQ – Beef tips
Judges’ Favorite Dessert
1st Place: Back Home Bakery – Churro muffins
2nd Place: Sweet Emilia’s – Popcorn
3rd Place: Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop – Cinnamon rolls
Judges’ Favorite Overall
Flavor on 51
