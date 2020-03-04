Due to technical issues, final election results are still being counted as of early Wednesday.
Incumbents in all local races had a steady lead thus far.
Here are the results as posted so far by the Parker County Elections Office:
Millsap, Texas - TSGT Max Monroe Pool, Ret. went home to his Saviour, Jesus Christ on March 1, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born Dec 7, 1936, in Hope, Kansas. He was the youngest of four children born to Zen Z. and Francis Pool. In 1952, he met the love of his life, Carol and they married f…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.