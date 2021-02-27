Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s State of Texas Assessment Tool to help state and emergency management officials identify damages that occurred during the recent winter storm. FEMA has asked the state of Texas for additional information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and TDEM will continue to present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need.
Texans are also encouraged to pass this survey on to family, friends and organizations who live and operate in counties not currently declared for federal assistance. Click here to check your county's status.
Texans who live in current disaster-declared counties should apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov.
Texans urged to participate in disaster assistance online survey
