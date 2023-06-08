Texas A&M University-Commerce President Mark J. Rudin and TAMUC Dallas Chief Operating Officer Abbie Harper made a visit to Weatherford College on Wednesday.
WC President Tod Allen Farmer and Acting Executive Vice President of Academic Services Dr. Alex Ibe took the visitors on a campus tour.
The two higher education institutions signed an articulation agreement in February of 2022 for students in WC’s Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Organizational Leadership to transfer to TAMUC’s Master of Business Administration program, offered both online and in a hybrid format.
Qualified students receive guaranteed admission to TAMUC through their TransferPride program. The agreement ensures WC students can easily transfer credits, and TAMUC students may transfer coursework back to WC to complete requirements for an associate degree.
There are also scholarship opportunities available up to $500 per semester for four semesters for qualified WC students.
Additional transfer agreements are in the works.
