AUSTIN — Two buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning, state officials said.
The drop-off location is the latest target by Gov. Greg Abbott, who is intentionally sending buses filled with migrants to places where his political adversaries work or reside.
More than 11,100 migrants have also been dropped off in Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago - cities run by Democratic leaders who have deemed their communities “sanctuary cities.”
"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," Abbott said in a statement. "Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’”
Earlier this week, Harris was in Houston where she said the administration believes the border is secure, but acknowledged that the country’s immigration system is broken and needs to be fixed.
Harris’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The relocation program, launched in April, was initially part of Abbott’s response to a now-paused push by the White House to end Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.
Abbott said then that ending Title 42 would open the floodgates, encouraging more migrants to make their way to the U.S. through an already overwhelmed border.
Abbott’s relocation program allows undocumented migrants who have been cleared by border patrol to roam the country to voluntarily load onto buses that will transport them across the country at no cost to the migrants.
So far, more than 8,000 migrants have been dropped off in Washington, D.C., on over 190 buses, more than 2,500 migrants have been dropped off in New York City on over 45 buses, and more than 600 migrants have been dropped off in Chicago on over 10 buses, state officials said.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management, which organizes the program, said as of mid-August the state paid over $12 million transporting approximately 10,000 migrants.
This comes out to about $1,200 per migrant. A one-way Greyhound bus from Del Rio, Texas, to New York City averages about $300.
Even so, Abbott continues to push the program inspiring other Republican-lead states such as Arizona and Florida to do the same.
The program also remains popular among Texas with a recent poll finding that 52% of respondents support it. In a tightening election for state governor, Abbott continues to tout the program and its popularity.
“Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border,” Abbott said.
