Texas citrus growers appear to be back on track after Winter Storm Uri caused significant setbacks to many growers two seasons ago, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Before Winter Storm Uri delivered week-long ice and sub-freezing temperatures to much of the state in February 2021, Texas citrus growers had around 27,000 acres of grapefruit and orange trees in production. Citrus trees’ lack of cold hardiness limits their production to the mildest parts of the southern U.S. like South Texas, Florida, Arizona and California.
Despite citrus production losses to the storm, Juan Anciso, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulturist, Weslaco, said he was pleasantly surprised that the industry was faring much better than he expected. Weeks and months after the storm, he worried growers might face losses similar to a freeze in 1989 when 12,000 acres of the state’s 36,000 acres, 67% of production, was lost.
Anciso estimates Winter Storm Uri killed or damaged around 10% of the trees, and around 24,000 acres remain in production.
“We do know from grower input that 3,000-4,000 acres were lost or damaged, and I feel like that is a surprisingly low number because temperatures were down to 19 degrees in many areas,” he said. “Maybe it wasn’t that cold long enough to do the damage I expected, but I was delighted to be wrong.”
Texas citrus shows signs of recovery
Anciso said there are still signs of limb damage and trees that have struggled to recover, but fruit sets have gotten progressively better from those trees. He was surprised some trees fruited in fall 2021, and that 2022 was even better.
“Have they totally recovered? No,” he said. “But we are getting surprisingly good production from survivors, and fruit growth in some areas seem to be back on track with pre-storm production.”
The 2023 crop looks very good, he said, but pest and disease pressure were heavier in some locations. Growers have been proactively treating rust mites, which can hurt tree productivity, as well as the fungal disease melanose, which forms on dead limbs.
Much of the post-storm tree rehabilitation involved removing dead wood to reduce the risk of melanose infestations, which can cause severe damage for commercial citrus crops, Anciso said. Melanose is a fungal disease that can spread throughout a tree from young or dead twigs. It is especially common following freezes and fueled by humid conditions.
Water is one concern for producers as fruit continues to mature on trees, Anciso said. All commercial citrus acres are irrigated, mostly via flooding with a canal system from the Rio Grande River and some drip irrigation from other sources.
However, the water allotments for agriculture from Lake Amistad and Falcon Lake are nearing a stopping point unless the watershed that feeds those lakes receives rainfall soon. Both lakes are at around 25% capacity, and water is cut off to agriculture when levels reach 17%.
Most water districts constantly reevaluate allotments, and Anciso said farmers are hoping for late-August and September rains to feed both reservoirs. Most orchards are flooded with 4-6 inches of water from the canals, which would be enough water to fuel tree productivity for a month under current conditions.
Without rain or irrigation into October, fruit sizes are likely to be impacted by the lack of water, he said.
“We’re getting closer to the point that if it gets severe, the fruit will be on the smaller side,” he said.
Hoping for a strong finish
Anciso hopes the citrus season finishes strong because the market has been good for growers in recent years. Supplies of Texas grapefruit and oranges have been low, and demand has been high.
About 70% of citrus acres are dedicated to grapefruits, with the remaining 30% producing oranges, he said. There are also a limited number of acres dedicated to Persian limes and Meyer lemons, but they only amount to around 100 acres total.
Texas grapefruits are known for their redder flesh and milder taste compared to grapefruit from Florida and Arizona.
“It’s still a grapefruit, but it’s a noticeable difference in color and taste,” he said. “Texas has the premium grapefruit in the U.S., and buyers know that it is important to have them on their shelves.”
Texas oranges are similarly in demand, he said. They tend to be wind-scarred, which makes them less aesthetically pleasing compared to California or Florida oranges, but they are known for their thinner rinds and juicier flesh.
Anciso said a continuation of good prices would help citrus growers continue their recovery and cover the higher input costs related to production. He estimates input costs for everything from chemicals and diesel to parts for equipment were up 30% compared to last year.
Labor continues to be a higher cost as well, but labor shortages can be even costlier. Most citrus is still hand-harvested, and growers are now increasingly turning to H2A temporary agriculture workers from Mexico to bring in their crops.
“H2A workers are very costly to growers, and it’s a complex system, but they are finding that it is more efficient and a reliable way to avoid labor shortages at the most critical time,” he said. “I think growers want to maintain this positive momentum. Some of those acres lost may never return to citrus, but I am pleasantly surprised by how fast we’ve rebounded.”
