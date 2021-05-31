Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.