PARKER COUNTY — Texas Health Resources and Parker County Center of Hope have joined together on a community project to address health equity and improve the lives of families, many still reeling from the impact of the pandemic.
It was just two years ago when this partnership was formed and focused on families in need in the 76082 Springtown area. This community impact project addressed immediate needs of individuals in crisis, helped reduce anxiety and depression through integrated mental health services, and improved self-efficacy through education and career development. Now in its second grant period, Texas Health Resources has awarded Center of Hope with $282,900 to continue this work until 2024.
In all, Texas Health awarded $8 million in grant funds across North Texas communities, which represents the largest yearly amount given by Texas Health to date.
“In our mission to improve the health of those in the communities we serve, Texas Health knows we can better address health disparities and the socioeconomic conditions that affect overall health by working with community organizations at the grassroots level,” said David Tesmer, Texas Health’s chief community and public policy officer. “The pandemic created new challenges and compounded existing ones for many residents, making the impact these grants will generate more important than ever.”
According to Center of Hope’s CEO, Staci Markwardt, the first grant cycle was successful, helping nearly 2,300 Springtown families.
“Starting a new location can be challenging, but through the support of the community, we were able to get this project up and running quickly,” she said. “Springtown churches, schools and individuals have rallied behind us, and it was with this collaboration, we made a greater, innovative impact in the work that we do. Now as we look toward the future, this funding will allow us to reach more individuals and provide more services than in previous years, such as programs focusing on the health and wellbeing of at-risk youth.”
The grants provided by Texas Health target the unique needs of zip codes identified by Texas Health’s latest Community Health Needs Assessment.
“The valuable insight we glean from the CHNA guides every program, initiative and collaboration that Texas Health has created or supports,” said Catherine Oliveros, vice president of Community Health Improvement at Texas Health Resources. “It helps us focus our time, funding and efforts on the most pressing health issues in underserved and under resourced communities.”
Parker County Center of Hope is located in Agnes Baptist Church, 350 Agnes N., Springtown. Services offered are food and financial assistance for utilities, medical, dental, and professional counseling. In addition, they provide basic literacy and GED tutoring, ESL classes, citizenship prep, work and life skills classes, computer training, financial management, mental health classes, and life coaching.
For more information on Center of Hope in Springtown, call 817-771-0789 or visit centerofhopetx.com.
