A statewide research collaboration between Texas A&M AgriLife Research and MyLand Company Inc. of Arizona will seek to improve soil health across 12,000 acres of commercial farmland in Texas to enhance quality of life and economic return for farmers.
Research efforts over the next two years will focus on more than 20 unique crops, multiple ecosystems and soil types, and several growing regions. The collaboration merges the comprehensive agriculture, life sciences and natural resources expertise of AgriLife Research with MyLand’s scalable regenerative agriculture impact focuses of water availability, salinity, nutrient-use efficiency and carbon cycling.
“It is critical to improve infrastructure and do work that’s valuable to commodity entities across Texas,” said G. Cliff Lamb, director of AgriLife Research. “Through our combined expertise and resources, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities to revolutionize agriculture for Texas farmers. This program represents a shared commitment to foster cutting-edge research, promote sustainable practices and propel the state’s agriculture industry toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.”
The collaboration aims to drive significant advancements in agriculture and address critical challenges facing the global agricultural community. The researchers anticipate far-reaching positive impacts on the state of Texas through regenerative and sustainable practices.
“It’s a privilege to work with AgriLife Research through this essential initiative to drive soil health,” said Dane Hague, co-founder and CEO of MyLand. “Research and replicable data advance farmers adoption of new agriculture practices. This is just the start of a long-term relationship that will allow us to broaden the scope of our research focus and amplify the impact of our service, ultimately benefiting Texas farmers.”
