HUDSON OAKS — Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) and Rep. Phil King (R-Weatherford) were greeted by residents Thursday afternoon at the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
"I'm sad that I'm not going to be your state representative anymore but I'm really excited about the opportunity to represent you in the Senate alongside Drew Springer," King said.
King is bidding for a seat in the newly-drawn Senate District 10, opposed in the GOP primary by attorney Warren Norred. The winner will face incumbent Beverly Powell, of Fort Worth.
In opening, King laid out some of the accomplishments of the Texas Legislature, despite them being in Austin "for about 10 months, because this governor kept calling us back into special session."
Some of the highlights King noted included election reform, pro-life laws, religious liberty, legislation protecting the funding of police, funding public education, addressing critical race theory and eliminating interest on rollback taxes while reducing property taxes, among others.
"Under the leadership of Greg Abbott and a lot of good members of the Texas Legislature, we had the best year ... and I'm so excited about next time ... and having that same kind of year," King said.
Springer, running unopposed in the new Senate District 30, echoed the state representative's statements, noting the legislature created the foundation that will continue to live on for generations.
The senator noted second amendment rights, border security and money for the Texas Department of Transportation for projects — including the Interstate 20 corridor study — as some of their biggest accomplishments, along with rural broadband and economic development.
"For 19 years in a row, Texas is No. 1 for exports," Abbott said in following Springer. "And Texas now ranks No. 1 as the best state in America to start a small business. As we're gathered here today, Texas has the ninth largest economy in the entire world — larger than Brazil, larger than our neighbors Mexico and Canada, Australia and Russia.
"And that makes me more powerful than Putin."
The governor touted the state's strong ban on critical race theory, noting that no government program can replace the role parents play in the education of their children.
"That is why I'm announcing a parent's bill of rights to restore parents as the primary decision makers for their children's education," he told the crowd.
Abbott also expressed support for funding of law enforcement, and criticized President Joe Biden's open border policy for "tying the hands and the role of the border patrol" while lauding the state's $3 million investment in "securing our border."
The governor also noted his intention to eradicate the fentanyl epidemic as well as human trafficking in Texas, touting 15 laws he signed in the last legislative session.
"Safe communities, low taxes, reasonable regulations and contant vision toward prosperity — that's what leads to economic development," he said. "All of those relocations Drew Springer was talking about, so many people now know the best place for them to live is Parker County.
"They know that Parker County is a better and safe place to live."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.