Aledo
The city of Aledo has sent out a notice of cancellation for the March 23 Town Hall meeting as well as the March 26 regular city council meeting due to unprecedented events around the COVID-19 pandemic. The town hall meeting will be rescheduled for a later date and business from the city council meeting will be set on the agenda for the April 23 meeting. The city will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC guidelines.
Weatherford
The city of Weatherford has announced operational changes to protect the health and safety of the community and employees. Municipal court in-person proceedings will be temporarily suspended and all city-sponsored events and programming at all facilities are also temporarily suspended.
Weatherford College
Weatherford College has announced that all campuses will be closed for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. Online instruction will begin for all courses on March 30 and will continue for the rest of the semester.
Willow Park
As of Tuesday, all city of Willow Park offices are closed to the public. Staff will be present in the building and are available to assist the community via telephone or email, info@willowpark.org. Payments for court fees and utility bills can be made online through the city’s website at www.willowpark.org or through the drop box in the city hall parking lot. The Willow Park Police Department and water/wastewater staff will continue to operate as normal, but the public safety building will be closed to the public. The municipal court dockets for March 25 and April 8 have been suspended. The Willow Bark event that was scheduled for March 28 and the WP Citizen’s Police Academy scheduled to begin on March 26 have both been postponed. The March 24 city council meeting and the March 19 board of adjustments meeting have both been cancelled.
— Autumn Owens
