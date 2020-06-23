Bug Michael Hall-Barnett, 35, of Weatherford, was arrested on June 20 under suspicion of possession use inhale/ingest volatile chemical.
Hall-Barnett played the role of Alfalfa in the 1994 movie The Little Rascals.
The Weatherford Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway in reference to an EMS call at about 8:20 p.m. on June 20, according to the police department’s incident report. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with Hall-Barnett and an investigation was completed.
Hall-Barnett was placed under arrest and transported to the Parker County Jail. He was booked on a $1,500 bond and bonded out on June 21.
