Many coin Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech as his most famous, but Parker County NAACP members say it’s another that resonates with today’s America.
King’s “The Other America” speech at Stanford University in April of 1967 described “two Americas” and addresses race, poverty and economic justice.
“When [King] talks about all these other things outside of nonviolence, they don’t get attention, but I think ‘The Other America’ is absolutely relevant right now because he talks about the two Americas,” said James Gray, a member of the NAACP and Progressives in Parker County.
Following King’s speech, the President’s National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders — an 11-member commission appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in July of 1967 — was created to uncover the causes of urban riots and recommend solutions. The group was known as the Kerner Commission and released a report condemning racism as the primary cause of the riots.
“That report said something that is very true today. It said that we’re moving toward two countries — separate and unequal — and today I feel like I live in one of those two countries that is separate and unequal,” NAACP President Eddie Burnett said. “We’re still fighting the same fight.”
As for King’s vision, NAACP and Progressives in Parker County member Tony Crawford said it’s become more relevant to him in the past year than any other time in his life.
“I’ve always studied him, I have had kind of a different notion of him, I always thought that the path of no violence was a weak path. When you do the things that Martin Luther King did and you have 80% disapproval rate, you had to be a strong man to withstand that — mentally, physically — and I always thought, ‘Man, why is he not more like Malcolm X.’ I didn’t understand it then,” Crawford said. “When you have to keep yourself within the rules and be nonviolent, what Martin Luther King did was remarkable and I feel even as much as everybody says his name and stuff now, they still killed him. He’s everything to me now. I think before he wasn’t as much because I misrepresented his character — who he was and what I thought about him.”
Malcolm X challenged King’s multiracial, nonviolent approach but helped set the tone for the ideological and tactical conflicts that took place within the black freedom struggle of the 1960s, according to a biography from Stanford University.
“When Martin and Malcolm were both fighting for racial justice, there needed to be the two of them. There needed to be Malcolm doing what he was doing because he scared people and there needed to be Martin doing what he did in presenting an alternative — even though they were essentially saying the same things,” Burnett said. “It’s kind of like having to deal with the different government entities that we do now — we have to go out and do our thing at the courthouse square and then we have to come back and talk to them. So we’re still doing the Malcolm and Martin.
“When I was a lot younger, in my 20s and 30s, I thought that Martin’s way of doing things was the wrong way of doing things. Action is something that we do need and it needs to be introduced into almost every situation, but then there also needs to be somebody in there that’s calm.”
Crawford and Burnett said MLK would condemn the violence taking place in today’s America, but he would understand why it was happening.
“He would condemn looting, he wouldn’t want any of the associations that he had be associated with causing any kind of destruction, but he understood why that destruction happened. I think that’s commonly missed,” Crawford said. “When you have a riot and people start to loot or people start to tear stuff up, it’s not just an opportunity to get something for yourself. People with businesses, those businesses are viewed as The Man, their part of the establishment, so you feel like you’re tearing down part of the establishment.
“I think that being where we’re from though has taught us a valuable lesson [that] exploding sometimes puts you back further. We’ve had to change how we do some things here in Weatherford because of that. [King] would have been on the square every time we were on the square.”
Burnett added he felt that King would point out that President Donald Trump has given permission to people to act on their prejudices and biases.
“I think he would have been appalled at what occurred last Wednesday. The Democrats have made some mistakes and the Republicans are currently the ones making the biggest mistakes. I think [King] would tell us, we have to find a way to live up to the pledge of allegiance and we get down to the part where we say that we’re ‘one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,’ and he would point out that we’re not one country, we’re two countries living inside one common border,” he said. “We do not have the same liberty and the same justice for everybody. That part of his legacy is what Tony and I are fighting for now.”
In April of 1968, at 39 years old, King — the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize winner — was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, but his words have continued to guide and inspire.
“He represents an idea for me, he represents equality in America and the fight for equality in America,” Burnett said. “I think we need to become more like living examples of him. Not everyone can go out and fight for social and human and civil rights the way he did, but we can all render service to other people whether that be doing something to help the homeless people in our community, doing something to help the hungry people in our community, just doing something to help anybody who’s in need.”
Since King’s time, the country continues to go through a seesaw situation, Burnett said.
“We make a little bit of progress and then it gets taken away, we make a little bit more progress and then it gets taken away, and it’s just like a loop. You’re in a loop where you make gains and then you lose ground through no fault of your own,” he said. “I think that’s something that threatens the public peace and harmony more than anything else going on in America today.
“Yes, there’s been progress, I can talk to a white woman now without feeling like somebody’s going to come to my house and drag me out and hang me tonight. So in that regard there’s progress, but there’s still limits to that progress.”
Crawford said change in Parker County begins with tearing down the system of silence.
“We have a saying in Texas, ‘Don’t California our Texas.’ We don’t like outsiders here and the reason we don’t like outsiders is because if nobody focuses on you, you can do what you want. Weatherford’s built on that type of system,” Crawford said. “The black community has never had a say because there’s never been enough of us. The only difference now is that our white counterparts are standing with us.
“We’ve been outnumbered here and I will no longer be silent here. We need a voice and our voice is going to be heard. The statue is the least of things I have on my menu.”
Burnett added that the first step is the relocation of the Confederate statue that sits on the Parker County Courthouse lawn. Moving the statue to Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford is something that others have suggested and that Burnett is completely open to.
“You move it out there, you take away it’s value to Confederate sympathizers,” he said. “It’s a big deal to them now because it sits at the center of county life. You can’t go anywhere in downtown Weatherford without passing that statue either on the way in or on the way out. You’re going to solve a problem just by moving it over there.”
In place of an MLK Day celebration on Monday, the Parker County NAACP, Progressives in Parker County, Parker County Active Democrats and Parker County TX Women’s Democrats have partnered for a National Day of Service to collect face masks and distribute them to those in need. The collection will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 107 York Ave. in Weatherford.
“We’re going to do what President-elect [Joe] Biden asked for — he asked for a National Day of Service to commemorate MLK Day,” Burnett said. “I think that’s a better way to do it then maybe trying to educate people, so getting out and doing something for people who need it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.