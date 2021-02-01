Weatherford historian Jon Vandagriff got quite the surprise Tuesday morning when he was able to identify his father’s signature from 1907 on a concrete wall inside a historic downtown building.
John “Roy” Vandagriff would have been 17 years old at the time he made his mark on the wall, which is located in a stairwell inside Blessings Recycled on the square. Roy’s name is accompanied by other signatures and dates from the late 1800s, early 1900s.
“This is kind of an accumulation of wondering who Roy Vandagriff was, the date of 1907 and that name Vandagriff and what it means to North Texas. I’m just a novice at this, I’ve only been here just a few years, but I’ve always been interested in the names and dates on that wall as many others have been,” Woody Davis — whose wife is a vendor at Blessings Recycled — said. “If for no other reason at all than for Mr. Vandagriff, who has meant so much to this town. This is something that we’re excited about — him being able to see the name and date of his dad.
“There are some other names and dates on that wall that are going to be sparking interest next, but Vandagriff was one of the first ones we wanted to go after.”
Roy was born on May 4, 1890 in Weatherford, was a building contractor and served in the National Guard, according to Vandagriff.
“His father died when he was 10 and so he had to go to work to support his mother, a sister and two younger brothers,” Vandagriff said. “Where the old Center Point Road is, he farmed there in that area for a while and he was really upset because he was having to support the family and didn’t have an education. There was a drug store there where the old [Weatherford] Democrat building was and they had a bookshop in there. He found this book on mathematics and he would go by and look at it. He said, ‘I feel like if I can that book, I can get me a job.’”
Vandagriff said his friend’s father purchased the book for him.
“He learned math and the first big job that he got was putting in a mobile filling station and then he went on and built a lot of houses here,” he said. “He had worked on the coliseum in Fort Worth when they were building it.”
Besides being a prominent builder in the area, Roy was also an inventor and a quick Google search will bring you to a patent application he filed — a table attachment for beds — on Feb. 24, 1928. The document states that the table attachment was patented on March 24, 1931. However, the status of the patent has been listed as “expired” since March 24, 1948.
Roy married Jewell Nora Jones on Dec. 25, 1917 and they had four children — Jon Roy, Rubera Arlena, Don Hubert and Jewell Elaine. Roy passed away at age 75 on May 6, 1965, and is buried in East Greenwood Cemetery.
Davis said it would be great to find out what Roy was doing when he wrote his signature on the wall.
“What would be interesting to know is the connection,” Davis said. “Were they employees here? Were they living here? Were they going to see the dentist upstairs? We just don’t know. We know there was a dentist and possibly some living quarters at some time.”
Vandagriff said his father didn’t speak much of his younger years, but knew he did some work in downtown Weatherford around that time.
“Just across the street is where the Haynes Opera House used to be and I know he said in his younger days he worked at the opera house doing sets and painting some of the screens that they had — he did the same thing for Mary Martin later,” he said. “So that would be right across the street so it would be logical that he was in that area at that time. When I was growing up, I tried to get him to tell me about when he was a kid and stuff like that, and he never would say much.”
Parker County historian Donna McCauley said the buildings, which are along Dallas Avenue in the northwest quadrant of the square, were all constructed at the same time in the 1860s. She added that because most records were destroyed in the courthouse fire in the 1870s, it’s hard to pinpoint an exact date.
