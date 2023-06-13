WEATHERFORD — Kaitlyn Adamson loves to learn.
“I really like to know what’s going on,” she said. “Whenever I don’t understand what’s happening, it gets frustrating so I just learn it.”
That thirst for knowledge was one thing that drove her to earn her high school diploma from Poolville in three years, stacking junior- and senior-year classes (along with dual credit courses through Weatherford College) to be able to walk the stage on May 26, finishing third in her class.
Adamson recalled her years in elementary school, when she used to get in trouble for reading under her desk during a lesson she wasn’t interested in.
“At that age, she had to get books out of the teacher’s personal library,” her mom, Summer Smith, said, “because she was reading at like a 10th grade level, and the library wouldn’t provide books because of the content issue.”
Though she’s always done well — really well — in school, Adamson said she was never its biggest fan. Last November, she made the decision to graduate early, booking a full schedule that included no electives or break classes, with two English classes and Algebra II and precalculus side by side.
“I was taking 10 classes in an eight-hour school day,” she said. “It wasn’t rough, but there was a few times when it was a lot.”
Christmas break didn’t exempt her from learning either, as she enrolled in a dual-credit Texas Government class through WC.
For the final, the teacher had the students draft a mock bill to be presented to the Texas Legislature.
“I wrote a bill about divorced parents and forcing them to do couple’s therapy,” she said.
Her love for learning aside, Adamson’s ability to pick things up extremely quickly would be coveted by any student.
As an example, the Poolville grad had to complete a Texas Success Initiative Assessment in math to be able to enroll in some college classes. Her study period included the time it took to get from her house to the testing facility.
“My mom was driving me and I was learning on the way because I had forgotten the TSI was that day,” she said. “I literally taught myself factoring, polynomials and binomials.”
Adamson scored around a 969, well within the requirement threshold of 950-990.
“I was really surprised because she’d only had geometry and Algebra I, and it wasn’t even like she had a long time to study,” Smith said. “It was insane.”
Though she showed an interest in English early on, Adamson began exploring the realms of math and science in middle school, when she began competing as part of a math team at Poolville Junior High.
The program enjoyed year-after-year success until the husband and wife coaching team retired once Adamson got to high school.
“The team just dissolved,” the 17-year-old said. “So when I found out I was graduating early, I said to myself, I’ll just start the team up again and we’ll try our best.”
Adamson was able to recruit two other students to join the calculator team, and she ended up getting second in district by a point and qualifying for regionals.
She’s also not too shabby on the tennis courts, serving as a captain, winning first in district singles’ play and advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
It wasn’t until she began taking biology classes like anatomy and physiology that Adamson got an idea for what she wanted in her future.
“I thought, ‘This is really interesting. This is what’s happening to me and everybody around me,’” she said. “Whenever I got to feedback loops and reverse transcription, it seemed like something that can keep me entertained for a little while.
“Pathophysiology made it even better and really solidified it.”
When asked for a layman’s term definition of her future major, Adamson said it’s the study of how diseases work, how they affect the body and how the body responds to it.
“Basically, cutting up tumors to see if you have cancer,” she said. “The one I want is clinical pathology, where you sit in a lab and look at samples and tell them what’s wrong with them.”
Using funding from the}Hazlewood Act through her father’s military service, Adamson will attend the University of North Texas’ Honors College in the fall, where she plans to major in biology before attending medical school after graduation.
“I think I can easily do it in three years. If I really work, two,” she said of her bachelor’s degree. “Medical school takes four years no matter what, I’m not skipping that. I do not want to be in charge of someone’s life and not know what I’m doing because I decided to skip through it.”
Poolville PEIMS Coordinator Tammie Braswell first got to know Adamson when she was the campus secretary at the junior high, noting her intelligence and “go-getter” attitude.
“For somebody to have all their ducks in a row, and at such a young age, is just amazing,” she said. “She knew what she wanted and she made it happen. I cannot wait to see the wonderful things she’s going to do in life.”
As for any advice Adamson would give to classmates? Just work for it.
“Don’t be complacent with where you are in life,” she said. “If the opportunity isn’t there, you make the opportunity.”
And if the financial opportunity ever presents itself in the future, Adamson isn’t opposed to the idea of funding a school of her own some day.
“Something that’s more open and people can go there because they want to be there,” she said. “They can take stuff at their own pace.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.