WEATHERFORD — A termination date of the Parker County VHF radio communication system has been set for five years after requests made by first responder personnel at Monday's commissioners court meeting.
The county executed a contract with Motorola Solutions in November to begin upgrading the VHF to a new 700 MHz system. The total cost, spread out over five years, was estimated at a little under $10 million, with $8.5 million funded through the county's portion of American Rescue Plan Act money.
Parker County Fire Marshall Sean Hughes said he had met with radio users last month, who requested the five-year window to allow their departments time to plan and budget for the cost of replacement radios, which each department would be responsible for purchasing.
Motorola representatives had previously told the court it was possible to simultaneously run both systems for as long as they wanted, though there would be costs for 24-hour support and repairs.
Hughes Monday said he requested the company provide estimates on service agreements through FY 2028.
"It averages about $150,000 to the county each year," he said, noting a scale from $149,000 for FY 2024 to more than $170,000 in the fifth year.
Cresson Fire Chief Ron Becker said his department, because it goes into multiple counties, already has the new radios. His concern was the sporadic coverage of the 700 MHz system in the southeast corner of Highway 377.
"And the VHF system, in my radio in my fire truck, those channels are right next to each other," he said. "When I call and they don't answer on one, I flip to the other, and go back and forth.
"The projected maps for the new system continue to show that the far southeast portion of the county is going to be an area perhaps with some challenging coverage. It's critical to us for our first responders to have the ability to flip back and forth to these two systems."
Becker said the department answered 120 incidents on that five-and-a-half mile stretch last year.
"The highway department gives 377 the second-highest traffic count behind the interstate of any of your roads in Parker County," he said. "It's not just an area out in the pasture."
Becker laid out a previous scenario during which his department responded to a call of an ATV accident where a woman was knocked off the back of the vehicle.
"She's laying there bloody and [the driver], he is probably high on meth, armed, running around and believes one of my female firefighters is his girlfriend," the chief said. "I'm calling for the Parker County Sheriff's Office and Texas Highway Patrol real quick — we can't abandon this lady who's laying under the tree, but if we don't have the ability to flip to a reliable system to get out, I can have firefighters that get seriously hurt."
Parker County ESD 1 Fire Chief Stephen Watson said one of the concerns expressed to him by colleagues on the west side of the county was time to respond to upgrading equipment and the cost associated.
"Several counties in the North Texas region are utilizing ARPA funds to do exactly what you're doing — the only difference is those ARPA funds were shared with the ESDs and fire departments to help them upgrade their equipment to be compliant with the new system and that has not been done in Parker County," he said. "On the west side, some of those ESDs are struggling to allocate those funds within a quick-enough timeline so that's why they're seeking the five-year maintenance on the VHF system."
ESD 1, because of its frequent communication with Tarrant County and Fort Worth, has been buying radios compliant with the new system for about two years, though they are about two fiscal cycles away from getting the entire fleet replaced, Watson said.
He also echoed coverage concerns, particularly along Kelly Road south, Old Weatherford Road and Farmer Road near the Morningstar Community.
"[Those] are rapidly-developing suburban areas in Parker County," Watson said. "We request that you at least give us time to evaluate the new equipment and make sure it's working better. We pointed out concerns to the consultant about adding another site ... At some point, given the substantial cost of this VHF maintenance agreement, I would rather see you put those [funds] into an additional tower site on the east side that can enhance your coverage.
"This isn't just fire — the sheriff's office, which is the law enforcement, and of course, the ESDs as well."
Hughes said Motorola's completion date on the current project is December of 2024, noting the consultant had also recommended adding two additional tower sites in the future in the southeast and northwest parts of the county.
"With these upgrades and changes, do we anticipate a stronger signal that may help these problem areas?" Precinct 4 Commissioner Mike Hale asked.
Hughes said they wouldn't fully know until everything was done and completed, including completion of a sixth radio tower in Brock, which is included with the radio upgrades.
"Then we can determine those other two towers, or a third tower, the proper place to put those," he said, noting towers run about $1.5 million each, turnkey.
Hale suggested revisiting in three years after stress-testing the system in place.
"And if there are additional funds on the table and the coverage is acceptable, maybe we can allocate those toward getting the towers that we need," he said. "I'm 100 percent in support of taking care of communication with our first responders in Parker County. I just want to be as smart as we can be with this. I don't want to overcommit and underperform."
To a question by Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley, Hughes said they could close the service agreement prior to the five years if everything was up and functioning properly.
In other business Monday, commissioners also approved forming a committee to facilitate subdivision regulations and report back to the court.
"In taking cue from how ARPA funding was handled with that committee, it struck me that we're the ninth-fastest growing county in the nation," Precinct 2 Commissioner Jacob Holt said. "So we should probably have a formal structure in place that will allow us to update subdivision regulations as the need permits."
The commissioner suggested adding five individuals, with the county judge and each commissioner appointing their own designee. Holt noted his designee would be himself.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden applauded the idea, adding that the idea had been tried a couple of years ago.
"That committee was not very functional, because they only met a couple of times, and did not bring recommendations back to the court," he said.
"It wasn't handled right," Conley added. "We invited a bunch of people that shouldn't have come."
The court approved a committee of seven — with representatives from fire and law enforcement represented — to meet no less than once quarterly, with Holt agreeing to lead the initiative.
