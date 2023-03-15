Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Gusty winds with rain showers in the morning. Scattered strong thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.