WEATHERFORD — A Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled the recent death of a toddler accidental due to drowning.
Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on July 17 of a missing child. The boy was located unresponsive a short time later in a residential pool in Springtown, and lifesaving measures were administered at the scene.
The toddler was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff in Azle around 8:30 p.m. that night.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the little boy," the PCSO said in a press release.
