Theatre Off The Square will present the sixth show of its 24th Season of Shows, Bright Star.
Bright Star is written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, and produced by special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.
This production is directed by Tim Herndon, with Becki Esch as the assistant director, Tim Herndon and Greg Doss as the music directors, Dana Powers as the intimacy director, Angela Burkey as the choreographer and Maggie Salas-Garza as the stage manager.
The show begins Friday, Sept. 8 and runs weekends through Sept. 24. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Theatre Off The Square is located at 114 N. Denton Street, Weatherford.
Interpreter services will be provided at the performance on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8:00 p.m. Services are provided through a partnership with the American Sign Language Interpreting Program of Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.
Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.
The cast includes: Alice Murphy – Kadence Dye, Jimmy Ray Dobbs – Jordan Herndon, Margo Crawford – Aubrey Ward, Billy Cane – Lucas Steele, Mayor Dobbs – Jonathan Cook, Daddy Cane – Darin Cote, Mamma Murphy – Beth Missfeldt, Pappa Murphy – Tim Herndon, Lucy Grant – Sofi Warren, Darryl Ames – Evan Beggs, Florence – Lacey Beagle, Edna – Abigail Seward, Stanford – Sam White, Government Clerk – Laurie Jones, Dr. Norquist – Lisle Justice, Max – Evan Beggs and Ensemble – Sharla Farmer. The lighting will be designed by Hank Baldree.
All seats are reserved and all tickets are $20. Purchase tickets in the box office prior to each show or online at buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=
