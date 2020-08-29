The Weatherford Fire Department and Weatherford Police Department responded to a boat fire near the Lake Weatherford Marina at approximately 3:19 p.m. Saturday.
Four patients were transported by an air ambulance and two patients were transported by ground ambulance.
The cause of the fire and the details of the incident are currently under investigation by the Texas Game Wardens - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The boat did sink near the “no wake” buoys at the opening of the marina.
Crews were still working to recover the boat late Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.