Weatherford police were encouraging drivers to avoid travel down Interstate 20 Monday morning after an accident involving a semi-truck.
Police said a previous minor accident on I-20 westbound east of the 409 marker caused a slowing of traffic around 7 a.m. A semi-truck hauling dry cement came upon the slowed traffic and failed to control its speed police said. This semi-truck then collided with two passenger cars, causing the semi-truck hauling the dry cement to strike another semi-truck. The collision forced the semi hauling concrete to flip over on its right side, then slide across the cable barrier into eastbound lanes of the interstate, where it struck an additional passenger vehicle.
Only injuries reported at this time are non-life threatening, with an adult female from one of the initially-struck vehicles transported to a medical facility.
Officers were still on scene as attempts were being made to offload the contents of the dry cement trailer due to the trailer being damaged and unable to transport the load from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.