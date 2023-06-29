WEATHERFORD — Concerns over an area near Weatherford High School in what is already a highly-congested traffic zone ultimately led council members Tuesday to deny a zoning amendment for a planned multifamily development.
Applicant Freestone Development LLC had sought to rezone a more than 24-acre tract at the southwest corner of Interstate 20 Frontage Road and Bethel Road from agricultural to multifamily residential, with plans to build the 342-unit Freestone at Weatherford apartment complex.
City staff determined that four of 10 zoning ordinance requirements were not met, and recommended disapproval of the amendment. Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, however, met June 14 and voted 4-1 to recommend approval.
"The reason for recommendation of denial is the infrastructure is just not adequate for this change in use," Director of Public Works Chad Marbut said. "We know that TxDOT has planned to reconstruct Bethel Road for 10 years now ... and it's currently in their plan for [construction start] in 2027.
"That could take a year, two years, we just don't know."
TxDOT is also expected to install wire-hung traffic signals to provide relief in the interim, though a schedule for that had not yet been provided.
Mayor Paul Paschall said he was aware of occasions where the state would accelerate the timeline if there was a viable economic development for the city, but hadn't heard of any consideration for something such as a multifamily development.
"I'm not aware either," Marbut added.
Residents who live near the high school have long since voiced concern over traffic during school hours.
Pat Fletcher, who lives in Westover Village, a neighboring community, said she's encouraged people to come out in the mornings and afternoons, when school is in session, and "try and get out of the neighborhood on B.B. Fielder.
"It is a nightmare, and if you add more ... more homes, more children ..."
Kaleb Kentner, director of development and neighborhood services, pointed out that a year ago, the council had approved a multifamily development at B.B. Fielder and Bethel, with the city voicing traffic concerns back then.
Development applicant Chris Wygant said they had submitted a limited traffic study for an analysis of the traffic in the area, noting that though they wouldn't even be leasing units until 2026, apartment traffic "doesn't make it any worse.
"And when Bethel is widened in '27 or '28, it will be substantially better conditions," he added.
In presentations both to the council and P&Z, Wygant said the project is in line with the general plan of the city and they are looking to be a member of the community.
"We look at, 'Would I live there? Would my kids live there?'" he said.
Real estate broker Brandon Hooley pointed out that housing demands continue to increase, and the development would provide families and individuals to remain here in Weatherford.
Kentner told council Tuesday more than 1,250 multifamily units had been approved to-date.
A housing analysis done by Catalyst Consulting last year examined multifamily development activity in and around Weatherford, concluding that Weatherford had a demand for 1,605 units over five years. Approval of Freestone would had left under 10 units remaining for the next two years.
Other neighbors said they supported the project, complimenting the developer on their transparency willingness to address their concerns.
"We have two bad neighbors that adjoin our community — we don't want another bad neighbor," Westover Village resident and homeowners association President Joanne Goodman said. "The board understands progress has to happen, landowners have a right to sell and developers have the right to develop. Chris and his company have proved they are willing to be good neighbors."
Council members reiterated their traffic concerns before unanimously voting to deny.
"Personally, I feel it's a big disservice cramming that many people into a stressed-out area this far ahead of coming [traffic] improvements," Kevin Cleveland said.
"I understand the analysis of traffic — we see that when we're over there on a daily basis," Zack Smith said. "It's pretty tight over there and this TxDOT deal is not guaranteed."
