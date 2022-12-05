WEATHERFORD — For the 24th year, the public is invited to the Tree of Angels Ceremony on Dec. 6.
The event, put on by the Parker County Attorney’s Office, honors victims and survivors of violent crime.
“What they endure is tragic, and not anything that anybody should have to endure,” County Attorney John Forrest said. “We definitely need to recognize these individuals who have come out on the other side, and have a day they can go out and recognize individuals that maybe didn’t come out on the other side.”
Lisa Mehrhoff, victim assistance coordinator for the Parker County Attorney’s Office, said the county has been participating “almost since the beginning” of when the first program was implemented in Austin in December 1991.
“Even if there’s only one family of victims there, you will find it worthwhile to be there and see the level of comfort and peace this offers them,” she said. “To show we are here before, during and after, and will continue to be and support them.”
The event, at the Doss Center, begins at 6 p.m.
Patti Wilson, the executive director of Freedom House of Parker County, said her agency helps guide victims through the process, whether it be with crisis intervention, emergency shelter or any other ways.
“We take them all the way to the healing stage, and this Tree of Angels is part of that healing stage,” she said.
The advocates work closely with Mehrhoff and the district attorney’s office in helping with getting a protective order. They also focus on helping victims secure their independence through finding jobs or preparing them to get out in the world on their own. They also offer different peer support options, including unlimited counseling and therapy sessions.
“If someone needs to get in contact with us, the best ways are through our hotline [817-596-8922] or through the main office number [817-596-7543],” Wilson said. “We have a website also (https://www.freedomhousepc.org/) and email (Patti.Wilson@freedomhousepc.org) that goes directly to me. I typically reply back within five minutes.”
Members of the Parker County Responding to Every Assault and Crisis Team, Zonta Club, Sheriff’s Office and more will also be on hand to provide community support.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen and commissioners Monday issued a proclamation for Dec. 4-10 as Tree of Angels Week in the county.
The move came following a presentation from District Attorney Jeff Swain on protocols formed by the Parker County Sexual Assault Response team.
The SART coalition, made up of Swain, Sheriff Russ Authier, Weatherford PD Chief Lance Arnold, Willow Park PD Chief Carrie West, a director with John Peter Smith Hospital, Freedom House Executive Director Patti Wilson and representatives from Safe Harbor counseling, law enforcement and sexual assault advocates, was approved by commissioners in October of last year, and has met numerous times since then.
“We came up with a set of directives, guidelines for each agency that works with victims within their respective disciplines,” Swain said. “The goal was to come up with a team-based collaborative approach to respect and enable each of the other disciplines to engage and work to communicate with these victims effectively — to give them all their options and communicate with each other.”
Some of the approaches include making sure the victim is safe, actively listening with compassion and understanding that sometimes the process can be retraumatizing for that individual, making the best effort based on their needs, choices and concerns, and empowering them to make informed decisions on their own behalf.
“Throughout that process, we want to make sure all of the victims know we can surround them with assistance, with justice on our side of things, and let them make informed choices,” Swain said.
In the coming weeks and months, each entity will be putting their own guidelines out on their websites.
“From a law enforcement side, it’s not a play by play because we don’t want to educate offenders on what they can expect in an investigation,” Swain said. “It’s more of things to think about, things to work on as well as the collaborative side of things.”
Going forward, he said they would also be providing training to various disciplines from a number of different perspectives.
