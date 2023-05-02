The CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative, the electric provider for much of rural Parker County, said last week the newly settled bankruptcy of its sole power source should bring lower rates immediately.
Brazos Electric Cooperative, which was formed by Tri-County and 17 other electric co-ops some 80 years ago, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2021.
Last month, a court order freed today’s 16 co-ops to purchase power on the open market directly through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
“By not having to go through Brazos (Electric Co-op) to purchase our power, we have eliminated a middleman,” Tri-County President and Chief Executive Officer Darryl Schriver said. “Being the largest (cooperative) in the Brazos system, the economies of scale were never realized. We have the opportunity to utilize our size in the power market.”
Tri-County serves more than 106,000 households and businesses in eastern and western territories touching parts of 16 counties including Parker. It’s eastern service area stretches east-west from Keller to southwest Jack County, north-south from just south of Jacksboro to Granbury (bypassing Weatherford, Aledo and Willow Park).
Schriver said the provider “started off with a 2.5-cent (per kilowatt hour) reduction in our power cost that we normally have to pay with Brazos.”
That savings was passed to co-op members in April bills.
Another line item already on bills, the Brazos Financial Rider, was passed from Brazos Electric Co-op to Tri-County and the others from the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri. It also takes in the cost exiting the exclusive contract with Brazos, Tri-County spokeswoman Annie Watson said.
Schriver said the Uri pass-through cost to Tri-County started at $791 million. Tri-County negotiated that down during bankruptcy negotiations to $477 million, he said.
Freedom from the Brazos-only contract also means Tri-County members no longer will be paying more of the Uri fallout costs than members of other co-ops. Schriver described that now-gone requirement as subsidizing other co-ops.
“The larger co-ops (like Tri-County) pick up more of the Brazos tab,” he said.
Schriver said Tri-County has striven to be up-front with members about the effects of the Brazos bankruptcy from the start. A detailed description of the Brazos Financial Rider on bills is on the front page of Tri-County’s website, tcectexas.com/brazos
“We were the only electric co-op in the Brazos system that was communicating about this bankruptcy,” he said, describing a move the carrier made last fall to refinance the Uri extraordinary charge. “We got that at the lowest rate we could in the fall of last year. This (refinance) also allows Tri-County to pay that debt down (early).”
The provider’s new power supply vendor, through ERCOT, is Constellation Energy Group.
A direct benefit to the new contract is speed. Schriver said seeking adjustments in power costs from Brazos entailed a formal request full of bureaucratic slow-walking. Now, Vice President for Power Supply Lindsey Gillium has a simpler task.
“And that is now one phone call from Lindsey and we take advantage of our power supply (market),” he said. “That was the bureaucracy that Brazos has set up down there in Waco.”
“Our No. 1 goal is just to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Schriver said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.