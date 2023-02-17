ALEDO – Tri-County Electric Cooperative has signed a multi-year wholesale power supply agreement with Constellation, set to commence March 1.
Tri-County’s ability to access the wholesale competitive market and negotiate terms of a new contract for wholesale power comes as result of the recently approved reorganization plan in Brazos Electric Power Cooperative’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing. Under the approved bankruptcy reorganization, Brazos is required to sell its entire generation portfolio and thus Tri-County and the other member-cooperatives of Brazos will no longer have power purchase agreements requiring them to buy 100% of their power from Brazos.
“By now having the ability to negotiate and procure our own power purchases, we expect to save our members millions of dollars per year in power costs in relation to what we were paying Brazos,” Darryl Schriver, president/CEO of Tri-County Electric Co-op, said. “Those savings will be passed directly on to our membership.”
The CEO added he was confident that the new agreement will help mitigate the rate impact put in place to recover $477 million determined as the co-op’s share of winter storm costs passed down after Brazos’s bankruptcy.
“The savings over time will far outweigh the costs and we look forward to our new relationship with Constellation,” he said.
Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer for Constellation, said they are eager to serve their customers.
“This agreement demonstrates the value of competitive markets which help customers manage market volatility and energy costs,” he said. “We look forward to building on this relationship.”
Tri-County Electric Cooperative, created in 1939, is a distribution electric cooperative that serves more than 105,000 members in 16 counties in the north Texas region. The cooperative provides distribution power to more than 132,000 meters on 9,900 miles of distribution lines.
