WEATHERFORD — Weatherford police responded to the scene of an accident Saturday evening involving a semi-truck.
Police were dispatched to Tin Top Road underneath the Interstate 20 bridge, where a Kenworth truck tractor, traveling west on the interstate, left the roadway and traveled over the bridge before landing on Tin Top, according to a police report. The truck then struck a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up occupied by a family of four.
One patient was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to DFW Scanner.
As of Monday afternoon, Weatherford police said there was no update to the statuses of those involved.
