A man and woman were arrested Thursday following a months-long investigation into methamphetamine distribution.
Sheriff Russ Authier said an anonymous tip sparked the investigation involving the couple by the Special Crimes Unit, which identified Trent Hunter Whitten, 31, and Josie Lorraine Hadden, 21, as being involved in the illegal narcotics distribution operation.
As a result of the investigation, SCU members arrested Whitten on charges of delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant.
Hadden was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
During the investigation, SCU members seized just under one pound (424 grams) of methamphetamine, a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in US currency.
