Two women were arrested Saturday following an assault reported on a school bus.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident occurred Sept. 20, just before 7:30 a.m., when concerned citizens reported a school bus had been stopped in the 800 block of Harmony Circle for an extended amount of time.
Witnesses reported a physical altercation occurred between two students on the school bus. The bus driver then pulled over, reported the incident and waited for a response from school administrators.
While waiting, a student contacted a parent who arrived on scene, demanding entrance onto the bus.
Due to conflicting accounts of the event from those involved, the case was forwarded to the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.
After conducting an investigation and upon obtaining the bus’s security footage, sheriff’s investigators identified the adult suspects involved, a 37-year-old female and 18-year-old female.
The footage shows the students engaging in a physical altercation. While waiting on the roadside, the 18-year-old arrived on scene with the 37-year-old female, according to the sheriff's office. Both women began banging on the bus’s door, demanding to enter the bus. During a second altercation between the students, the emergency button was pushed, opening the bus’s door.
The 18-year-old then entered the bus, assaulted the bus driver by pushing her body against her several times causing the driver to fall. The 18-year-old then ran toward a student and began punching her in the head multiple times, while the second woman, who also entered the bus, ran to the student who was being assaulted and pulled her hair while the assaulted the student, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff’s investigators said the 18-year-old implicated herself in an interview stating she intended to get on the bus and assault the student.
Both women were arrested Saturday. The 37-year-old was charged with assault causes bodily injury, and the 18-year-old was charged with assault causes bodily injury and assault of a public servant regarding the bus driver.
The Weatherford Democrat is not identifying the two women to protect the privacy of the juveniles involved.
