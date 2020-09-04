Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Erath County near the Palo Pinto County line around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Gilberto J. Moreno, 46, of Grand Prairie, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The Chrysler struck a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo head on. The Chrysler then caught fire and burned.
Both Moreno and the driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Brendon J. Spires of Anson, died at the scene.
