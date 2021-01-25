Two people were killed and another transported to the hospital after a wreck Sunday morning west of Graford.
On Jan. 24, 2021 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 16 approximately 10 miles west of Graford, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SH 16 and for an undetermined reason, the Toyota left the west side of the road," he said. "The driver, Edward P. Worth, 49, overcorrected causing the Toyota to skid sideways into the northbound lane of travel. The Toyota was then struck by a northbound 2007 Chevrolet pickup."
Worth and a passenger, Chrystal G. O’Neal, 48, both of Megargel, died at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Ismael Cervantes-Mendez, 37, of Graford was not injured.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, 36-year-old Laura Lugo-Vasquez also of Graford, was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.
