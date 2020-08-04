Two 21-year-old Parker County residents died in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 East at about 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Rylan Campbell, 21, of Aledo, was driving a Mercedes Benz east on I-20, about 13 miles west of Weatherford.
“For an unknown reason the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree then caught fire,” DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. “Campbell and the passenger, 21-year-old Cassandra Grooms of Weatherford, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”
