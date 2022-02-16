MINERAL WELLS — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to two crashes Tuesday, one in Parker County and the other in Palo Pinto County, which left two people dead.
The first crash occurred on Johnson Bend Road in northwestern Parker County around 1 a.m. following a motorcyclist in a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Jason W. Estes, 46, of Weatherford, was fleeing from law enforcement when the Suzuki failed to negotiate a curve on Johnson Bend Road," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Estes was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The second crash occurred in Palo Pinto County around 11 p.m. on Interstate 20, three miles west of Santo.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 GMC Yukon, driven by 60-year-old Trenton W. Gay, of Ranger, was traveling west on IH 20," Hunter said. "For an undetermined reason, the GMC left the roadway and traveled into the center median. The GMC began to skid sideways and struck the cable barrier in the center median.
"The GMC then overturned, going over the cable barrier, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of travel."
Gay and a passenger, Dawn M. Messisco, 54, also from Ranger, were both ejected from the vehicle.
Messisco was pronounced deceased at the scene and Gay was flown to a Fort Worth area hospital with undisclosed injuries.
