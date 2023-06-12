WEATHERFORD — Two people were killed and another seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident off Interstate 20 Sunday evening.
Weatherford police said a vehicle traveling westbound lost control, striking a portion of the bridge near the 408 marker and falling off the north side of the bridge/roadway down onto Tin Top Road.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m., with law enforcement shutting down a portion of the interstate as well as the access road and Tin Top for several hours.
Police said one person was transported to a Fort Worth hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday afternoon, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office had not identified the deceased.
Weatherford police were called out to the same scene in August of 2022 for a similar accident, when a truck tractor traveling west left the roadway and traveled over the bridge before landing on Tin Top, where it struck another vehicle. One patient was airlifted to a nearby hospital in that incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.