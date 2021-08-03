Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have identified two men following a shooting which took place Thursday, July 29.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators were initially dispatched to an Azle hospital Thursday evening after hospital staff reported an unknown male dropped off a 20-year-old man in the emergency room who was bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face and shoulder, then fled the scene without identifying himself.
Sheriff’s investigators interviewed the victim’s family members, who reported the victim and his roommates were at the family’s home watching television and left around 9 p.m. without incident. Within 30-minutes, the family was notified by hospital staff of the shooting.
Sheriff’s investigators identified the shooting victim’s roommates as Alexander Tobias Tipton, 20; and Isaac Noble Spiller, 20, both of Fort Worth. Sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants on both men for charges of tampering with physical evidence and failure to report a felony. Both men were arrested and booked into Tarrant County Jail Tuesday.
Sheriff’s investigators determined on the night of the shooting, while the victim, Tipton and Spiller were at the victim’s family home, Spiller showed the family members a .22 revolver which he had recently received as a gift. Family members reported the weapon was loaded and was placed in a holster before the victim and his roommates left the residence.
The trio was headed home to Fort Worth and stopped at a gas station on FM 730 for fuel.
Spiller told investigators when they stopped at the gas station, “the gun went off and the victim was struck by the bullet,” then the Tipton got into the driver’s seat and drove the victim to the hospital. Spiller then reported the victim “walked inside” the hospital and both suspects immediately left the scene in the victim’s vehicle without identifying themselves and without reporting the shooting to law enforcement authorities.
Spiller and Tipton later abandoned the victim’s vehicle on the side of the road after it broke down.
Spiller told investigators he returned the revolver back to the person who gifted it to him but refused to tell investigators who he gave it to. Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the person in possession of the gun.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (817) 599-5555, or you can submit a tip to tip411 by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the weapon. Only valid Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a reward.
The victim was transported by air ambulance Friday morning to a Fort Worth hospital for medical treatment. On Monday, he was listed in stable condition.
Authier said the case is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in the investigation.
