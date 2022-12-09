Interstate

PALO PINTO COUNTY - Two drivers were injured after a semi struck a charter passenger bus Friday afternoon on Interstate 20.

DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said the crash occurred at 2 p.m. about three miles south of Santo.

According to preliminary investigation, a Volvo truck-tractor, towing a semi-trailer, was traveling each in the westbound lanes of the interstate when it struck the passenger bus, which was carrying 32 passengers of students, staff and faculty from Gunter ISD to a playoff game in Abilene.

Hunter said the driver of the Volvo, a 64-year-old man from Durant, Oklahoma, had possibly suffered a medical condition which caused the collision. He was transported to a Weatherford Hospital, with his condition unknown at this time.

The driver of the passenger bus, a 41-year-old man out of Mansfield, was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.

None of the passengers on the charter bus were injured, and a passenger in the Volvo, who was asleep in the sleeper north, was also uninjured.

Hunter said no additional information is available at this time.

