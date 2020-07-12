MINERAL WELLS - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on July 10, 2020 at the intersection of US Highway 281 and Farm-to-Market Road 4.
Preliminary investigation indicates that, at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by 19-year-old Tyler R. Colvin of San Antonio, was traveling east on FM 4. The Toyota failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2016 GMC 3500 pickup that was traveling north on US 281. The pickup struck the passenger side of the Toyota. Colvin died at the scene. A 20-year-old passenger, Rebekah S. Wendt, of Fort Worth, was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Worth. Wendt succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
The driver of the GMC was identified as Jesse T. Laine, 28, of Weatherford.
