Two men were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Graford.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the two-vehicle fatality crash on Texas 337 north of Graford around 11:25 a.m.
A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 58-year-old Kenneth Askew, of Graham, was traveling north at a high rate of speed when the driver attempted to pass several vehicles, striking a 2017 Ford van head-on in the southbound lane.
Both vehicles caught fire and burned, and Askew and the driver of the van, Jared Kinnison, 38, of Weatherford, died at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.