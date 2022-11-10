HOOD COUNTY — Two men died after a three-vehicle collision off State Highway 171 near Cresson Wednesday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the scene around 7 a.m.
According to DPS' preliminary investigation, a 2008 Dodge pickup, driven by 30-year-old Art Musgrove, of Waller, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, attempted to overcorrect and slid into the southbound lane of traffic, colliding with a Chevrolet Silverado.
The pickup bed of the Dodge then separated and struck a third vehicle, a Lexus ES.
Both Musgrove and the driver of the Chevrolet, Zachary Ewing, 30, of Granbury, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the third vehicle was reported to be uninjured.
