Parker County has established two locations where residents can take wet debris that has been removed from their homes.
As residents begin cleaning up from water leaks due to the winter storm, this debris can be taken to one of the locations below. The locations are for wet household items only. No brush or construction debris will be taken.
Residents living in either Precincts 1 or 2 can visit 3000 Veal Station Road, beginning today, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those living in Precincts 3 and 4 can visit 2833 Tin Top Road on Monday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional days will be posted.
Individuals must provide a driver's license in order to be admitted to offload.
